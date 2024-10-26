PETALING JAYA, Oct 26 — Putrajaya aims to make MyDigital ID accessible across all government platforms with a single sign-on feature, as part of efforts to streamline the digitalisation of government services, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

He said the government will announce initiatives to boost public confidence in the MyDigital ID application in the first quarter of 2025.

“Moving forward, we hope that all services provided by ministries can be combined under one platform through a single sign-on,” he said at the Digital Ministry and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation’s (MDEC) corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme at the Desa Temuan Orang Asli village here.

The single sign-on feature allows users to log in with just one account for multiple services.

Gobind also noted that the development of MyDigital ID is a continuous process as technology evolves, saying that past challenges can be resolved through newer technological advancements.

Launched in November last year, MyDigital ID is currently integrated with several government applications, including MySejahtera, the MyGov portal, and the Human Resources Management Information System (HRMIS) Mobile as of October 2, 2024.

On October 1 this year, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) announced that Malaysians would need to use the MyDigital ID single sign-on (SSO) system to continue using its app, with a tight deadline to register. However, Transport Minister Anthony Loke later announced that the deadline had been cancelled.

Also present at the CSR event was MDEC’s newly appointed chief executive Anuar Fariz Fadzil, who joined Gobind in distributing basic food items to the Orang Asli community.