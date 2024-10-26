IPOH, Oct 26 — Police are tracking down the suspects of a reported kidnapping attempt near the Kampung Padang cemetery in Gerik on Monday while also ramping up patrols at schools in the area, said Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris.

Speaking at a press conference here yesterday, he said police have also tightened border control at Pengkalan Hulu, as the incident allegedly involved a vehicle from a neighbouring country.

It was reported that police received two reports of kidnapping attempts, with the incident on Monday involving a grey van and another white van bearing a neighbouring country’s registration that cornered the bicycle ridden by a 14-year-old girl.

The attempt was foiled when a woman who witnessed the incident called out to the victim and caused the two vans to flee.

However, Azizi denied reports of a second kidnapping attempt allegedly occurring on Tuesday, explaining that the investigation revealed it was merely fabricated by a teenager.

“A witness has been called, and from the interview with the teenager, it seems she might have heard about the first incident, which led to an illusion and, ultimately, a dream. Therefore, the first incident was real, while the second did not occur,” he said, adding that the case is still under investigation. — Bernama