PETALING JAYA, Oct 26 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has called for patience regarding the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) investigation into Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI), advising against premature conclusions until due process is completed.

As the MBI chairman, Amirudin said it was premature to conclude since no individuals linked to the investigation had been charged or found guilty of corruption or abuse of power.

“Let the authorities conduct a thorough investigation without rushing to make statements that label or accuse certain parties. Allow the investigation to proceed properly,” he was quoted saying by Malay daily Utusan Malaysia.

Amirudin assured that MBI would cooperate fully with the authorities as it was committed to upholding the integrity and would not compromise on the trust placed in the organisation.

Previously, Utusan Malaysia reported that the MACC had found new leads in its investigation into MBI, including an individual allegedly acquiring shares in a state government subsidiary for personal use.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the probe was ongoing, with several MBI projects under scrutiny and witness statements being collected.

The MACC’s investigation followed the freezing of assets worth millions of ringgit suspected to be linked to corruption involving sand mining concessions, which also led to raids on nine premises across the Klang Valley.

Meanwhile, Amirudin stressed that MBI had already strengthened its policies and standard operating procedures since 2019, acknowledging the need for stricter oversight.

“We are open to scrutiny and have received positive support from state and agency levels to ensure integrity remains strong within institutions like MBI,” he was quoted saying.

“Previously, we have cooperated fully, providing information as best as possible to clear any doubts and address any questions. If there were procedural errors, we will correct them, but if criminal issues arise, that is for the authorities to handle. It is beyond the state’s jurisdiction, and improvements and monitoring will be implemented to prevent any recurrence,” he added.