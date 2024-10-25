LAHAD DATU, Oct 25 — The Wildlife Department shot dead three crocodiles which were harming the people and livestock in the district.

Two of the reptiles were killed on Tuesday in Kampung Tabanak as they were threatening the safety of the villagers in the village.

Wildlife Department officer Hairulnizam Hasnan @ Magiol said the action was also to reduce the risk of residents being attacked by crocodiles besides finding that the crocodile population in Lahad Datu was increasing.

“We monitored the crocodile in Kampung Tabanak on Monday and identified two copper crocodiles, one 13 feet (3.96 metres) long, and another 5.56 feet (1.69 metres).

“The next day, at 8.15pm, we fired two shots at the crocodile and died, then we disposed of it by burying it,” he said today.

Hairulnizam advised the residents of Lahad Datu to be vigilant when in the sea area and always obey the warning signs displayed at certain locations.

He also asked for the cooperation of all parties to channel information or lodge complaints regarding the presence of crocodiles that threaten safety by calling 089-863736, 089-863296 or 089-863735.

Wildlife rangers also shot dead the biggest crocodile in the district suspected of preying on cattle in the Felda Sahabat plantation in the Tungku area.

Lahad Datu wildlife officer Silvester Saimin said the 4.42m crocodile was killed after Sabah Wildlife Department rangers were informed by a farmer that a crocodile had attacked one of his cows on October 18.

He said the crocodile was spotted in a creek at the oil palm plantation at Felda Sahabat, Blok 25 Sahabat 9 and a decision was made to kill it to protect the people and livestock in the area.

“Our rangers fired two shots and used a tractor to move the carcass out from the creek and buried it,” he said. — The Borneo Post