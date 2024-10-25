KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Former MCA vice-president Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker, has expressed that party president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong’s appointment as an investment adviser to Chinese nationals and corporations in Malaysia is “beneath” the stature of an MCA president.

Ti told Free Malaysia Today (FMT) that Wee should have been offered a ministerial position instead.

“A more senior role, such as a special envoy with ministerial ranking, would be more appropriate given his status,” he was quoted saying.

Ti urged Wee to decline the position, asserting that it distracts from the party’s focus.

“MCA is not a business party, but a political one. We should be focusing on grooming our younger leaders and preparing for the 16th general election,” he told FMT.

He described the appointment as “random” and “not legally provided for,” noting that some believe it to be both unconstitutional and not institutional.

On Sunday, Barisan Nasional Chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced Wee’s appointment during MCA’s general assembly, though several leaders view it as a mere political move.

Ti expressed concern about potential backlash if party leaders accept such roles, especially as MCA works to restore its standing among Chinese voters.

“It won’t do us good to be seen desperately snatching up appointments offered on an ad hoc basis, particularly since MCA is trying to rejuvenate itself and change its image,” he added.

“Some leaders and grassroots members believe the appointment is superficial and undignified.”