SHAH ALAM, Oct 25 — The full report on the landslide incident in Taman Melawati, Hulu Klang will be presented to the Selangor Economic Action Council (MTES) in the near future.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said he is still reviewing the findings of the report regarding the cause of the incident before it is presented to MTES and further action discussed.

“The report has been received and will be given to MTES... now I need to first review the report,” he said yesterday when commenting on developments of the investigation into the incident.

He said this to reporters after the handover ceremony of three special incident area control centre (PKTK) tents to the Selangor police headquarters (IPK) here today.

Amirudin said the incident area has been confirmed safe and the affected residents, who had been temporarily relocated, have also been allowed to return to their homes.

He said the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) has also erected a retaining wall to help reduce any adverse effects should a landslide recur.

Prior to this, Amirudin had said that the Minerals and Geoscience Department (JMG) was conducting a detailed investigation in the landslide area in Jalan E6, Taman Melawati before the full report on the incident was released.

In the incident on Oct 15, police had to order the evacuation of 20 residents in nearby houses to a temporary relief centre due to safety reasons following the landslide incident.

In relation to the donation of PKTK tents, Amirudin said the facilities provided through the Selangor Prihatin Fund aim to enhance the preparedness of security forces in dealing with disasters in the state, especially with the upcoming Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season.

He said the tents worth a total of RM300,000, and equipped with the latest technology will function as an efficient coordination centre in search and rescue operations, as well as to help assist in logistics and communication coordination in disaster areas.

He also said the PKTK tents will be equipped with internet facilities, and will be used jointly by all agencies and security forces, with the custodianship entrusted to the Selangor IPK.

“The handover of these tents is one of the proactive steps taken by the state government to ensure that security agencies have sufficient equipment and basic resources to face disaster situations in accordance with the directives of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA),” he added. — Bernama