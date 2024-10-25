PUTRAJAYA, Oct 25 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has denied that the proposed house arrest Bill is tailored for any specific individuals, including VIPs.

He explained that the Bill aligns with the government’s shift from punitive justice to restorative justice, aiming to reintegrate individuals found guilty back into society.

“The government’s focus is on reducing the overcrowded prison population, which exceeded the 74,000 capacity last year, with 87,000 inmates,” Fahmi said at a press conference today.

He added that a pilot project was conducted last year, where 5,000 inmates participated in a rehabilitation process that placed them back into the community. These were non-mandatory sentences and early releases, involving inmates who were not convicted of serious crimes, such as murder or long-term offences.

“This approach aims to reduce the likelihood of reoffending, known as recidivism. The recidivism rate has dropped to 15 per cent, a significant achievement, and both the Home Ministry and the Prisons Department recorded savings of RM19 million,” he noted.

Fahmi said the project’s success could lead to expansion as the current prison population still stands at 82,000, exceeding the 74,000 capacity.

Responding to whether the Bill was intended for figures like former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and other VIPs, Fahmi stressed that it applies broadly.

“The Act will consider existing laws and define various aspects of detention, in line with restorative justice practices seen in many other countries. It’s not aimed at any specific individual,” he said.

The Prisons Department has reportedly completed the draft Bill, which has been submitted to the Home Ministry. It is expected to be tabled as early as June next year.