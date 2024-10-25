KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Malaysian Ambassador to Turkiye, Sazali Mustafa Kamal yesterday visited Malaysians residing at the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Kahramankazan, located 40 kilometres north of Ankara, following a terrorist attack on Wednesday.

“Ambassador Sazali also took the opportunity to visit Malaysians working, undergoing training, and residing at TUSAS (Turkish Aerospace Industries). All 30 Malaysians are safe,” the Embassy of Malaysia in Ankara, Tukiye posted on X.

Sazali also called the president and chief executive officer of Turkish Aerospace Industries Mehmet Demiroglu at the TAI headquarters in Ankara.

He also expressed his deepest condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack on TAI and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Earlier, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that no Malaysians were reported to have been affected by the incident.

At least five people were killed and 22 injured in a terror attack Wednesday at TAI’s headquarters in Ankara, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Turkish interior minister said Thursday that the identification of the terrorists neutralised in a terror attack on TAI in Ankara has been completed. — Bernama