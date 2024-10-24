IPOH, Oct 24 — Two 14-year-old girls went through some anxious moments after they were almost kidnapped in Kampung Padang, Gerik on Monday and Tuesday.

Perak deputy police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said the Gerik district police headquarters received two reports regarding the case that happened near the village cemetery area yesterday.

He said in the incident at 6.45 am on Monday, the first victim was reportedly cycling to school before a grey van stopped in front of her.

Zulkafli said at the same time another white van with the registration number of a neighbouring country squeezed on the right side and followed the victim until they reached the village cemetery.

“In the incident, a woman who witnessed the incident, called out the victim and caused the two vans to flee,” he said in a statement tonight.

Zulkafli said the second incident at 3.20 pm yesterday, another victim was walking home from school in the village.

According to Zulkafli, the victim was squeezed by a white van with the registration number of a neighbouring country and two unknown men wearing facemasks pulled her school bag and dragged her until she fell near the village cemetery.

“However, the complainant was saved by his brother who arrived and kicked one of the suspects, after which the two suspects fled in the van.

“Investigations regarding the two reports received are ongoing and as a proactive measure the police have carried out crime prevention patrols in schools, villages and areas where there is potential for crime to occur,” he said.

He said the police advised that parents or guardians pay more attention to the safety of children by sending and picking them up themselves when going to and from school to avoid unwanted incidents.

“Parents and guardians also need to advise children not to follow or approach strangers. Efforts to locate witnesses and suspects are underway for further investigation,” he said.

Members of the public who have information about the incident can go to the nearest police station to help with the investigation. — Bernama



