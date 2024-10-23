PUTRAJAYA, Oct 23 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is attending the three-day 12th Asean Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) which began today in Brunei.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s office said Ahmad Zahid, who is also National Disaster Management Committee chairman, is accompanied by National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus.

“This meeting serves as a forum to exchange views on strategic and current issues.

“It also discusses the ongoing progress and status of programmes and activities under the Asean Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response (AADMER) 2021-2025,” it said in a statement.

It added that the meeting would involve representatives from Asean member states directly involved in disaster risk management in their respective countries.

The statement said Ahmad Zahid would also attend several other meetings with dialogue partners, such as the Fourth AMMDM Plus China, the Fourth AMMDM Plus Japan, and the Third AMMDM Plus South Korea.

The Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver a Ministerial Statement on Thursday regarding initiatives, implementation, successes, and challenges in disaster management and risk reduction through Malaysia’s approach.

“In the evening, the Deputy Prime Minister is expected to take the opportunity to meet with Malaysians residing in Brunei during a dinner event,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister, along with other Asean representatives, will attend the 20th Anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami commemoration event and the 2024 Asean Day for Disaster Management at Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas in Bandar Seri Begawan on Friday. — Bernama