KUCHING, Oct 23 — Police are actively tracking down all suspects involved in an arson case on Monday that left an entertainment outlet at Jalan Stutong here with damages estimated at RM97,000.

Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the initial investigation found that five unidentified men had entered the premises and damaged property using wooden objects.

They also threw ball-shaped firecrackers in the nightspot, which sparked a fire.

He said members of the public alerted the authorities about the fire and a police report was lodged.

“The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire, which carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison and a possible fine.

“Additionally, it is also being investigated under Section 427 for causing damage amounting to RM25 or more, which could result in a prison term of up to two years, a fine, or both,” he said in a statement today.

He called on the public to come forward with any information related to the case by contacting the Kuching District Control Centre on 082-24444 or visiting the nearest police station.

“Alternatively, the investigating officer ASP Joshua Masing Lugoh can be reached on 017-9542048,” Mohd Farhan said.

He also reminded the public to refrain from participating in any illegal activities, warning that strict action will be taken against those who act outside the bounds of the law. — The Borneo Post