MIRI, Oct 22 — The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has ordered SMK Lawas to close for three to seven days after a massive fire late last night razed two blocks.

Bomba said the closure is necessary for safety and investigation purposes.

Students who arrived at the school this morning were seen seated in an open space, some carrying umbrellas, before they were told to return home.

Students wait for further instructions at the school this morning. — Bomba photo

Bomba said it received a call for help at 11.36pm and immediately sent a team to the school located around 1.6km away from the Lawas fire station.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operations commander reported that the fire involved two blocks of semi-permanent school buildings that were 100 per cent burnt.

“The estimated area of the administrative block was 180 x 40 square feet and the science building block was 45 by 20 square feet,” Bomba said in a statement.

The 17-member team of firefighters used four nozzles with water sourced from the fire engine.

Firefighters faced difficulties due to the lack of water sources at the location of the incident.

“The fire was successfully controlled by 1.23am and overhaul works were carried out until the embers were completely extinguished,” said Bomba, adding the operation ended at 4.35am.

Also at the scene were six police personnel, five members of the Civil Defence Force, and six Sesco personnel. — The Borneo Post