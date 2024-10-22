KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — A farm worker was charged with raping his friend’s 14-year-old daughter four months ago at the Sessions Court in Ipoh today.

The accused, Wan Muhamaad Sofie Wan Supian, 26, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read before Judge Azizah Ahmad, in a report by New Straits Times.

He was accused of committing the act at a house in Kampung Sungai Timah in Perak Tengah district at 10am on July 2.

The charge was brought under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which provides for jail terms of up to 20 years and caning upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nur Amalina Harun requested bail to be set at RM30,000 with one surety if granted by the court.

Wan Muhamaad Sofie, who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed for a lower bail, saying that he earns only RM50 a day from carrying fertiliser and is responsible for supporting his five siblings.

The court set bail at RM6,000 with one surety and imposed conditions requiring the accused to report to the police every two months and to avoid contact with the victim and witnesses until the case is concluded.

The court scheduled the next mention for November 25.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).