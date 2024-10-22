KOTA BHARU, Oct 22 — Kelantan police foiled an attempt to bring in 20 Myanmar nationals at Jalan Bendang Morak, Palekbang, Tumpat, on Sunday.

Tumpat police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie said the attempted human trafficking incident was spotted by police who were on patrol around the road before finding a Proton Exora car heading towards Kampung Kepulau, Tumpat in a suspicious manner.

He said his officers tried to stop the vehicle using beacon lights and sirens but the driver continued to speed up by driving dangerously including breaking red lights at traffic lights.

“The police followed the suspect’s vehicle up to Jalan Pasir Pekan and members tried to stop the car but the driver acted aggressively by knocking into the police car causing damage to the front and back doors.

“The vehicle was driven into the side of the road to Kampung Pohon Tanjung Wakaf Bharu skidded and hit the road divider before the two suspects, the driver and the front passenger, jumped from the vehicle and fled into the bushes,” he said in a statement today.

However, police managed to round up the suspects and a check carried out found 20 Myanmar nationals inside the vehicle.

“The suspects were arrested for providing transportation for illegal immigrants and all 20 Myanmar nationals because they did not have any valid documents to enter Malaysia. Investigations will be carried out under Section 26A of the Atipsom 2007 Act (Act 670) and 6(1)© Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said.

He urged anyone with information about the case to contact the Tumpat police headquarters at 09-7257222. — Bernama