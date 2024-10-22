KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — A lorry driver has been ordered to serve 360 hours of community service by the Tawau Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to causing public alarm by making a bomb joke at Tawau Airport last July.

National daily Berita Harian reported yesterday that Sabrie Nulsarie was sentenced after admitting to the offence before Magistrate Don Stiwin Malanjum.

The court directed him to complete four hours of community service daily over a period of three months.

The 39-year-old was also placed on a RM1,000 bond with a local guarantor.

The charge relates to an incident on July 15 when Sabrie allegedly caused public fear by remarking there “might be a bomb” while at the airport’s departure hall at around 3:15pm.

He was charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum two-year prison term, a fine, or both, if convicted.

Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Nur Intan Jamrin led the case, while the accused was represented by Jhessary P Kang of the National Legal Aid Foundation.

In mitigation, Jhessary requested a lenient sentence, highlighting that the accused has five young children and had entered an early guilty plea, saving the court’s time and resources.

According to the facts of the case, the accused made the bomb comment while a police officer was inspecting the luggage of a female Chinese passenger.

No suspicious items were found, but Sabrie was detained for further investigation due to the fear caused by his remarks.