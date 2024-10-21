KUCHING, Oct 21 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg arrived in Singapore yesterday for a two-day official visit.

He is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech during the Singapore Energy Summit, held in conjunction with the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) which brings together energy leaders and experts from around the world to discuss key innovations in the energy sector.

The premier will also hold several important discussions on investments in green energy and sustainable technology development.

In addition, Abang Johari is also scheduled to attend an interview with business news channel CNBC which will be broadcast live.

He will also have a meeting with Scotland’s Minister of Business Richard Lochhead.

He is also scheduled to meet Brunei’s Deputy Minister of Energy Datuk Seri Paduka Awang Mohamad Azmi Mohd Hanifah, and Singapore’s Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

Tomorrow, Abang Johari will be meeting with Singtel Group to discuss potential cooperation in the field of telecommunications and the development of digital infrastructure in Sarawak.

Before departing the city-state, he will visit SJ Campus Cleantech Loop which is known as an example of innovation in sustainable energy and green solutions. — The Borneo Post