KUCHING, Oct 12 — The acquisition of MASwings Sdn Bhd (MASwings) by the Sarawak government is expected to be finalised soon, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg

He said that the acquisition is currently in the advanced negotiation stage.

“Sarawak needs control over its own air services, not only to facilitate passenger transportation but more importantly, as an investment for economic growth,” he said in his speech during the Grand Parade in conjunction with the 78th birthday celebration of the Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, here today.

On Nov 23 last year, Sarawak Deputy Minister of Transport, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said that the Sarawak state government was conducting due diligence on MASwings in preparation for the acquisition.

Dr Jerip added that negotiations are also ongoing with Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) and Khazanah Nasional Bhd to purchase shares in MASwings.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said that a study is being conducted for the development of a new Kuching International Airport.

He said the new airport will be inspired by Doha International Airport in Qatar.

“The new airport will also be equipped with advanced facilities, in line with the goal of developing it as a regional aviation hub,” he added. — Bernama



