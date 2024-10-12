KUCHING, Oct 12 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today lauded Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar for his unwavering dedication and service to the state in his various roles throughout the years.

He said despite the many challenges faced, Wan Junaidi’s commitment to Sarawak remained steadfast and such determination and resilience epitomised the fighting spirit of ‘Agi Idup Agi Ngelaban’.

“Thus, I call upon Sarawakians to emulate the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s perseverance in contributing selflessly to society, the state and the nation,” he said when speaking at the parade held in conjunction with the Governor’s 78th birthday celebration at Padang Merdeka here this morning.

Abang Johari said ever since Wan Junaidi assumed office as the Yang di-Pertua Negeri in January, he had demonstrated his leadership as a widely experienced figure who is easily approachable and warm in his interactions with people from all walks of life.

As such, he expressed his confidence the Head of State’s wisdom would continue to strengthen Sarawak as a symbol of unity and stability in Malaysia, and serve as a key pillar for the state’s economic development. — The Borneo Post