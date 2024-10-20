KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The government is still studying the data and will ensure subsidies on petrol, health and education help the right groups, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said the withdrawal of subsidy for RON 95 for the T15 and foreigners is part of the government’s broader effort to ensure that subsidies are better targeted at the groups that truly need them.

“I think the most important thing is, whatever we do in the government, it’s important to go through the data very well and make sure it’s really focused on the right groups.

“There’s still a lot of work ongoing, so I don’t think we should be speculating on what the threshold is and so on,” he told reporters after attending the Royal Gala Dinner celebrating the 120th anniversary of the St John’s Institution here last night.

He said the specifics of the withdrawal such as the income threshold and the mechanism for implementation are still under discussion.

“... in terms of the threshold rates and the mechanism, we’ll be announcing next year,” he added.

On Friday, when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled the Third Madani Budget 2025, he said the government will safeguard the interests of the majority of the people through the implementation of the targeted subsidy measure.

Anwar said the government plans to implement the targeted subsidy measure for RON95 petrol by mid-2025, adding that the savings from this move will be used for the welfare of the majority of the people. — Bernama