KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim incorporated about 12 literary expressions in his Budget 2025 presentation in Parliament yesterday.

Kosmo! Online reported that Anwar’s use of literary words is part of his identity, reflecting his background in Malay studies from the University of Malaya.

“Aside from ketimbang (meaning ‘compared to’) and arakian (meaning ‘thus’), which were used in last year’s budget, terms like seyogia and membugar also stood out this time,” Kosmo! noted.

According to Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), seyogia translates to “should,” while membugar means “to restore or renew.”

Anwar also used menghimbau (meaning “to call upon”), walhasil (“in conclusion”), mencakup (“to cover”), and dhamir (“pronoun”).

He further incorporated wewenang (“authority or power”), kendatipun (“even though”), merekayasa (“to implement”), and musharakah (“partnership”) during his speech.

Kosmo! said that Anwar’s use of literary expressions is a hallmark of his speeches, blending formality with creative language, particularly in official addresses.