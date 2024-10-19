JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 19 — The Budget 2025, tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday, is seen to further strengthen Johor's economic competitiveness.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the incentives involving the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the Forest City Special Financial Zone (SFZ) will help achieve the goal.

"Initiatives involving JS-SEZ and also attractive incentives offered through SFZ Forest City will further strengthen Johor's economic competitiveness.

"In addition, the continuation of the implementation of development projects in Johor such as the widening of the North-South Expressway (PLUS), Sultanah Aminah Hospital 2 and the Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) will directly benefit the people of this state," he said in a statement today.

He lauded the 2025 Budget, themed ‘Reinvigorating the Economy, Driving Reforms, Prospering the Rakyat’.

Onn Hafiz said the 2025 State Budget would be tabled soon and it would touch on various initiatives, plans, assistance and development.

Yesterday, Anwar was reported to have said that he would announce special incentives for the JS-SEZ by the end of this year.

According to him, the special incentives provided will attract quality investment and offer high-value jobs in an effort to drive the growth of JS-SEZ, thus becoming a sustainable special economic zone. — Bernama