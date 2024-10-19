KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is set to receive an increased allocation of RM360 million under Budget 2025, up from RM338 million this year, a move aimed at strengthening the agency’s fight against corruption.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said this increase reflects Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political commitment to tackling corruption and enhancing integrity and accountability in the public sector.

“MACC expresses gratitude for the government’s concern and is committed to continue eradicating corruption in the country,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Corruption Watch (MCW) president, Jais Abdul Karim, said that the budget increase demonstrates the MADANI government’s commitment to reinforcing anti-corruption efforts.

“The larger allocation is crucial to enable MACC to expand investigations, enhance investigative capacity and ensure decisive action is taken against all corruption offenders without any interference.

“The complete independence granted to MACC in conducting investigations aligns with MCW’s vision of an enforcement agency that is genuinely independent, with integrity and authority,” he said.

MCW expressed hope that the additional RM22 million would be utilised to enhance investigative technologies, strengthen anti-corruption education and awareness programmes and train personnel with advanced skills to tackle the increasingly complex challenges of corruption. — Bernama



