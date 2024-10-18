KUCHING, Oct 18 — The Sarawak government is enhancing its preparedness to ensure people in the state have access to sufficient and clean water, following predictions that nearly two-thirds of the world’s population will experience water stress by 2025.

Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi, acknowledging the impact of climate change on water supply, said that his ministry is proactively upgrading existing water treatment plants while constructing new facilities to improve the state’s water infrastructure.

“As we know, climate change is beyond our control, but we have treatment plants and are doing our best to provide enough water for the entire state of Sarawak,” he told a press conference for the Borneo International Water and Wastewater Exhibition and Conference (BIWWEC) 2024 at the LCDA Tower auditorium here yesterday.

He added that ongoing state government initiatives to address the crisis include replacing and upgrading aging pipelines, upgrading water treatment plants, and building new ones, all aimed at ensuring water quality and quantity meet demand.

With rising water demand, especially in newly urbanised areas of Sarawak, Julaihi stressed the importance of public awareness regarding water conservation.

“Although we are fortunate to have abundant water resources across Sarawak, it is crucial for residents to understand that climate change could affect future water availability,” he said.

Julaihi also highlighted the significance of BIWWEC 2024 in addressing global water challenges and fostering sustainable solutions, especially related to clean water supply issues.

“That’s why BIWWEC was established as a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange on this critical issue.

“In addition to its outstanding speakers and sponsors, one of the highlights of BIWWEC 2024 is an exhibition featuring over 60 participants showcasing the latest advancements in the sector.

“From cutting-edge water treatment solutions to innovative wastewater recycling systems, these exhibitors represent the future of water management,” he said.

With the theme “Bridging Solutions for Water Sustainability” and the slogan “Flowing Future,” BIWWEC 2024 will take place at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from October 23 to 25, and is expected to attract 1,000 delegates from Malaysia and the global region.

Also present at the press conference were Julaihi’s deputy Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Jafri Lias, BIWWEC 2024 organising chairperson Ir Rodziah Mohamad, Malaysian Water Association Sarawak chairman Ts Kelvin Kuek and deputy chairman Jeffery Bay, and Business Events Sarawak CEO Amelia Roziman. — The Borneo Post