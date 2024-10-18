KUCHING, Oct 18 — Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi has urged the federal government to grant Sarawak full authority to implement water projects in the state.

He stressed that if the federal government recognises Sarawak’s capability in managing such projects, they should allow the state to oversee and expedite the execution of the projects.

“If they (federal government) know that we are capable of implementing (the projects), why not give Sarawak the power to implement and speed up the implementation of the project.

“Approving the budget alone is not good enough if there is no authority. It would be better if it is approved and Sarawak is given the power to implement, so that the project is not delayed in implementation.

“So give us full authority to implement the projects. Let our water agencies, such as JBALB (Rural Water Supply Department) handle them,” he told a press conference for the upcoming Borneo International Water and Wastewater Exhibition and Conference (BIWWEC) 2024 at Auditorium LCDA Tower here yesterday.

Earlier, Julaihi expressed hope that the federal government would allocate more funds to Sarawak for utility development, particularly water and electricity, in Budget 2025, which will be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow.

He noted that currently, clean water supply in rural Sarawak is at 70 per cent.

While the state government funds rural water supply development, Julaihi hopes that additional provisions in the federal budget will accelerate progress.

“For instance, we need to build more water treatment facilities across Sarawak, and expand the pipeline system to complete the state’s water grid project,” he said.

Julaihi also called for Sarawak to be granted authority over delayed projects, citing 12 previously identified water supply projects that remain unimplemented.

“We have the technical capacity to carry out these projects, so it would be ideal if we were given full authority to proceed,” he added. — The Borneo Post