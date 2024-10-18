KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — MIC vice-president Datuk T. Murugiah has proposed that the government declare Nov 1 as an additional public holiday to give Malaysians a longer period to celebrate Deepavali.

He said the extra holiday would not only benefit the Indian community and provide convenience for those celebrating the festival but also offer an opportunity for all Malaysians to participate in and respect the country’s cultural diversity.

“Deepavali is an important celebration for the Hindu community in Malaysia. It is a time for family, self-reflection and community unity.

“By declaring Nov 1 as an additional holiday, the government would allow Malaysians to gather and celebrate in peace and harmony,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Deepavali, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated on Oct 31 this year.

He also appealed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to consider the request for the sake of national unity and appreciation of the country’s cultural diversity. — Bernama