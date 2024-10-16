GEORGE TOWN, Oct 16 — Sudden price increases for spices and essential items was affecting Deepavali preparations for some Hindu consumers, according to Penang Hindu Association president Datuk P. Murugiah.

He gave the example of cardamoms that he said were RM40/kg in November, but were now RM140/kg.

“This is a whopping RM100 price increase and we have found that other spices and items saw between 22 per cent to 100 per cent increase,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said the PHA received numerous complaints on the increases, after which it decided to investigate.

“PHA found these claims to be true and fear that if this remains unchecked, it will most likely impact consumer spending and dampen the festive mood by forcing families to scale back on preparation,” he said.

His group checked a total 19 different spices and items and found that seven saw price increases of more than 100 per cent, while the remaining saw price increases of between 22 per cent and 75 per cent.

Among the items checked included cumin seeds, which increased from RM13 per kilogram to RM38; cumin powder which increased from RM6 per 250gram to RM15; garlic from RM6 per kilogram to RM14; black pepper from RM18 per kilogram to RM38; tamarind from RM7 per kilogram to RM14; fennel seeds from RM9 to RM18; and chili powder from RM4 per 250 gram to RM7.

There were also price increases for rice flour, muruku flour, curry powder, ginger oil, sago, turmeric powder, onions, dried chillies, milk powder and glutinous rice.

“This is a surprise as the recent strengthening of the Malaysian ringgit over the greenback has had little or no impact on the prices of imported essential goods,” he said.

He called on the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living to act against importers, manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers who chose to increase the prices of essential goods despite favourable exchange rates.

“Random checks need to be carried out by the relevant authorities to ensure that retailers and wholesalers do not arbitrarily increase prices of essential goods,” he said.