KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Hindus around the capital are actively making preparations to celebrate the Deepavali festival which will arrive at the end of this month, despite having to weather the capital's unpredictable weather lately.

'Deepavali Vantachi' that's the expression and excitement from T. Parthiban, 37, which means the Deepavali festival season has arrived, when met by Bernama while busy buying clothes at Little India Brickfields here yesterday.

Parthiban who works in the field of Information Technology (IT) while smiling, added that this year's Deepavali was more special for him, because it was the first time he would be celebrating with his wife.

“It is a good feeling to shop with your wife for our parents, especially on working days, as you don't see much crowd here and the parking is also easier (compared to weekends),” he said.

Another popular shopping place for hindus in the city, Sentul, was also lively with a large crowd looking for bargain buys, among whom was housewife K. Usha, 50, who said she chose to buy home decorations with her children even though there is still more than two weeks left before the festival day.

Usha said she chose to start preparations early so that she can be free and easy as the festival date draws closer and avoid the pressure of doing last minute shopping although she is aware that many traders would offer knock-down prices on the last week of Deepavali.

A student, R. Shoba, 33, said she decided to go to a hair saloon at a shopping complex in Jalan Ipoh yesterday to do her hair and nails (manicure and pedicure) treatment because it was easier to book an appointment now compared to days when the festival date is closer.

"It is easy to book an appointment (now) and they also take quality time to get your hair and nails done properly without rushing. At the end, the outcome turns out well and you won't be disappointed," she said.

Deepavali which is also known as the festival of lights would normally offer brisk business for those involved in tailoring during festival seasons, especially for tailors involved in women attire and one such tailor was K. Valiamma, 49, who has a shop in Mutiara Complex, Jalan Ipoh.

“Compared to last year, this year we received more orders to stitch saree blouse and do alterations. The sales after Covid-19 pandemic is better now," she said.

Expressing a similar sentiment was Tamilarasan, 30, who runs a clothing business in Brickfields, claiming that as Deepavali approaches, sales has been very encouraging and certainly enjoying better sales than last year although the weather has not been kind at times.

Tamilarasan said during the weekends, he enjoyed better sales due to the presence of large crowds from early morning until late night. — Bernama