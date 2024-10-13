KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — How do you know that the Festival of Lights is approaching? It’s when Deepavali bazaars start springing up, offering a feast for the senses and a chance to immerse yourself n the rich tapestry of Indian culture.

From glittering traditional garments to mouth-watering delicacies, these bazaars are the beating heart of pre-Deepavali celebrations, with its vibrant tapestry of colours, scents and sounds.

Whether you’re looking to update your festive wardrobe, stock up on traditional sweets, or simply soak in the atmosphere, Kuala Lumpur’s and Selangor’s Deepavali bazaars offer something for everyone. In this guide, we’ll take you through some of the top bazaars that should be on every visitor’s itinerary.

PS: Also a good time to shop and store all that you need, before amma and appa come knocking!

Here are the top five must-visit spots to truly experience the spirit of Deepavali here.

Deepavali Fest 2024, Jaya Shopping Centre: October 11-October 13

The Deepavali Fest, organised by Agenda Suria Communication Sdn Bhd, stands as one of the most eagerly awaited annual Deepavali bazaars.

As the creators of the Indian International Shopping Festival, their events have garnered immense popularity amongst both the Indian community and non-Indian enthusiasts of Indian culture, as it usually offers an extensive array of items, including traditional costumes, elaborate costume jewellery, Indian household items, Indian cuisine and snacks as well as various cultural goods and accessories.

K.K. Nagar Bazaar, Bukit Kemuning Convention Centre (BKCC): October 4 till October 13

Anticipation is building for the K.K. Nagar Bazaar. Food enthusiasts who've been keen to sample the renowned Akka Nasi Lemak are in for a treat.

Sangeetha Manimalar, the stall's proprietor, whose culinary creations have previously attracted hundreds of queueing patrons, will be establishing her presence at this event.

The gastronomic offerings don't stop there.

Sangeetha will be joined by several other celebrated eateries, promising a diverse array of flavours.

For fans of Indian entertainment, there's an additional draw. Kuraishi, the breakout star from season three of the immensely popular 'Cook With Comali' show, is also slated to make an appearance.

Pondy Bazaar: Ultimate Indian Shopping Experience, Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC): October 3-October 6 and October 10-October 13

Pondy Bazaar has been quite a favourite for many, both small-time entrepreneurs and patrons alike.

Like K.K Nagar Bazaar, it will also offer a myriad of festival items and other necessities to choose from.

Mirroring its namesake in Chennai, though on a relatively modest scale, this bazaar will feature a wide array of festival items and daily necessities.

Much like the K.K. Nagar Bazaar, it provides a comprehensive shopping experience for those preparing for Deepavali celebrations.

The bazaar will showcase a diverse range of products and visitors can peruse everything from traditional silk sarees and ethnic wear to contemporary fashion, jewellery, and home decor items.

Shoppers looking for festive decorations at a bazaar in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Little India: Brickfields, Klang, Rawang and Jalan Masjid India: October 1-October 30

As Deepavali approaches, one can't overlook our Little India districts.

Nearly every shop would have extended its space with tents, offering a multitude of promotions. In Kuala Lumpur, Brickfields and Jalan Masjid India serve as the prime destinations, while in Selangor, Klang and Jalan Welman in Rawang are the go-to locations.

These locales are ideal for all Deepavali necessities, from new crockery and beauty care products to textiles, tailoring services, decorations, and much more.

The bazaars there typically operate from early morning until late at night throughout the month leading up to Deepavali.

This extended schedule makes them ideal for last-minute shopping, ensuring everyone can partake in the festive preparations regardless of their time constraints.

Madras Market in AEON Rawang and AEON Seri Kembangan: October 16-October 27

Residents of Batang Kali, Seri Kembangan, and Rawang can immerse themselves in the Deepavali shopping experience without venturing far from home, thanks to the Madras Market bazaar.

This event provides a convenient alternative to city-centre shopping, bringing the festive atmosphere closer to these communities.

Set to take place at both AEON Rawang and AEON Seri Kembangan, the Madras Market bazaar ensures easy accessibility for shoppers across these areas.

The organisers anticipate a substantial turnout of vendors, promising a rich variety of products to cater to diverse Deepavali shopping needs.