IPOH, Oct 17 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad has today urged the public to brace for a similar flood situation like in 2014, which was considered worst in decades.

While the 2014 flood had affected several locations simultaneously, Saarani said new spots have also been inundated by this year’s flood.

“I have read the reports from the Meteorology Department, which advised people to take caution and stay alert until the end of this year.

“Because, this phenomenon is similar to the one that happened back in 2014. However, unlike that year, we now see the flood repeating at the same areas as well as at some new places,” he told reporters here.

In 2014, nearly 8,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes after water from the Sungai Perak and its tributaries inundated four areas state-wide.

Among the affected districts were Perak Tengah, Hulu Perak, Kerian and Kuala Kangsar.

Reports stated that the rapidly rising waters due to heavy rainfall have engulfed their homes up to rooftop level, forcing the victims to evacuate.

Following this, Saarani called on all district officers, who are in charge of disaster management, and relevant departments, including village chiefs, to remain alert and help the affected residents.

“Those living near major rivers, streams, and canals, including those in urban areas, need to be more cautious.

“The rain has been falling unpredictably with significant intensity,” he added.

As of today, a total of 1,330 flood victims are temporarily sheltering at 11 relief centers in the districts of Perak Tengah, Kampar, Kuala Kangsar, Kerian and Hilir Perak

Kuala Kangsar is the worst-hit area, with 911 victims, followed by Hilir Perak (170), Perak Tengah (133), Kerian (75), and Kampar (41).