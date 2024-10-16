KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — An excavator operator put his machine to good use yesterday, using its bucket to lift a man who was at the side a fast-rising Sungai Klang to safety.

In a video posted on the TikTok social media platform, the man being rescued is seen approaching the lowered boom and climbing into the bucket.

The operator then lifts the seated man away from the river and up the barrier wall that was several metres tall, before placing him safely on the road.

Heavy floods hit various parts of the Klang Valley yesterday, including many areas in the city centre.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall has since activated its flood operations centre to monitor 24 hotspots in the federal capital are Jalan Pudu, Jalan Sultan, Dato’ Onn Roundabout, Jalan Peel, Jalan Maharajalela, and Jalan Genting Klang.

Yesterday, unusually heavy rainfall of up 118 millilitres per hour fell on the city.