KOTA KINABALU, Oct 15 – A husband and wife duo has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sabah on suspicion of making false claims to Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) amounting to over RM650,000.

According to MACC sources, the couple, aged between 50 and 60, are the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and former executive director of a private company.

They are believed to have submitted around 15 false claims to SESB for diesel.

“Based on initial investigations, both suspects allegedly made these claims in 2013 related to a diesel supply contract for power generator sets obtained by the company where they were employed. However, the actual supply of diesel was not as claimed,” the source revealed.

The couple was arrested at approximately 10:55 a.m. today after they arrived to provide statements at the MACC Sabah office.

Sabah MACC Director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrest when contacted, stating that the case is being investigated under Section 471 of the Penal Code for forgery. He added that both suspects will be presented at the Tawau Special Corruption Court on Thursday for charges. He reminded the public that engaging in document falsification is a criminal offense punishable by up to two years in prison, a fine, or both.

In a separate case, MACC Sabah also arrested a retired government official suspected of soliciting and receiving a bribe of approximately RM16,000 to expedite the land transfer process in the Tawau district.

The suspect, who is in his 60s, was apprehended at around 10:30 a.m. today while giving a statement at the Tawau branch of MACC. He is believed to have solicited and accepted the bribe to expedite the transfer of a 12-acre plot of land located in the Tawau district.



