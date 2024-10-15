KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The Dewan Rakyat session was adjourned at 10:30am due to heavy rain in Kuala Lumpur since 8:30am this morning.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul announced that the adjournment was made under Meeting Rule 12 (2).

“It is raining heavily outside, and several areas are flooded.

“Many Members of Parliament are caught up in the flood. Therefore, I am invoking Meeting Rule 12(2) to adjourn this session until 10:30am,” he said to the House.

Today represents day two of the Third Session of the Fifteenth Parliament.