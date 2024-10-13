KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Transport Minister and DAP secretary general Anthony Loke today shot down news reports that the Anwar administration is mulling reintroducing inheritance tax, calling it a mere rumour as he criticised his own party colleagues for believing it.

Addressing delegates at the party’s Federal Territories chapter’s convention here, Loke said the tax was never discussed in Cabinet meetings.

“There is this rumour, that supposedly several taxes will be introduced and one of them is inheritance tax,” he said during his address here.

“This is just an assumption. But people actually believe it. Even some DAP lawmakers believe it.”

MORE TO COME