KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 13 — The Besut District Council (MDB) will reportedly submit a report to the Terengganu state government, following public uproar over the shooting of a dog called Kopi by locals.

“MDB will deliver the report by [today],” The Star quoted Terengganu exco for local councils Datuk Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah saying.

Yesterday, Malay Mail wrote that the council reportedly shot dead Kopi, a stray dog that went viral on social media for a video of her playing with a fellow stray kitten, in Jerteh.

Kopi first went viral in March after she was caught playing with a stray kitten in a five-foot way by TikTok user AbbyRaz, which was viewed over 185,000 times.

An online petition has since been launched demanding accountability from the council, for it to reassess its strategy regarding stray animals.

It has received over 9,500 signatures at the time of writing.

“Councils need to be banned from killing strays, there are better ways to curb strays in the country. How can a person see another innocent being suffering like this?

“Are you human at all? Are you a God-fearing person? Do you have a religion? Do better Malaysians!,” said one of the top comments on the petition by Lez Linder.

“I hope those involved in these cruel actions are given their due punishment in this world and the hereafter,” said another top comment by Sakinah Salim.

“To Kopi, I’m so sorry. I hope strict action is taken. And may all the strays out there receive fair love.”