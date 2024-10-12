KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Besut District Council has reportedly shot dead Kopi, a stray dog that went viral on social media for a video of her playing with a fellow stray kitten.

Animal-lover social media account, My Forever Doggo (MFD), cited a local who saw members of the council allegedly shooting the dog during a stray culling operation on October 6.

“A resident in the area (the witness) who knows Kopi heard loud gunshots. He rushed out of his home to find Kopi laying on her side, covered in blood and crying in pain.

“Sadly, Kopi passed away,” said its post.

MFD cited the man saying that Kopi was known to be the “big sister” for stray cats and dogs in the area.

“This heartbreaking tragedy, especially since it isn’t the first time such an incident has happened, reminds us how important it is to keep speaking up for these homeless animals,” MFD said.

Kopi first went viral in March after she was caught playing with a stray kitten in a five-foot way by TikTok user AbbyRaz, which was viewed over 185,000 times.

The video was highlighted by MFD earlier this week.

On his account, AbbyRaz had shared two other videos of Kopi playing with the kitten. He also posted a tribute to Kopi after hearing of her death.

An online petition has since been launched demanding accountability from the council, for it to reassess its strategy regarding stray animals.

“This was not urban management but an act of unwarranted brutality. Kopi did not deserve her fate.

“She deserved better measures for her and her street-bound companions,” said the petition on Change.org initiated by Cristabel Leo.

It has received over 2,500 signatures at the time of writing.

Malay Mail is seeking confirmation and response from the council.

* A previous edition of the story contained an error which has since been corrected.