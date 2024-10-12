KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa held discussions with two prominent global companies, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and BYD, to explore smart collaboration aimed at fostering sustainable development within the Federal Territories.

Both companies not only lead in technological advancements in China but have also broadened their reach globally, including in Malaysia.

Dr Zaliha, who is on a six-day official trip to China, met with Huawei’s Vice President of the Global Government Affairs Department, Wang Ke, yesterday.

She noted that Huawei, established over 40 years ago, is at the forefront of communication technology, electronic devices, and global 5G equipment, with significant investments in cloud technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and smart city solutions.

“I was shown how Huawei technology is being applied across various industries worldwide, including smart cities, cloud data centres, public services, smart airports, urban innovation, mining, and even solutions for the oil and gas sector,” she stated.

“I was also shown how a platform operates as a ‘brain’ that provides a bird’s-eye view to the government, ultimately facilitating data-driven centralised decision-making,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Dr Zaliha explained that such technology could potentially be implemented across the three Federal Territories to promote environmental sustainability and foster the development of a smart city, aligning with the vision of CHASE (Clean, Healthy, Advanced, Safe, and Eco-friendly) City.

During her visit to the Smart Longgang District Council, Dr Zaliha witnessed firsthand how smart city management is conducted through the Integrated Operations Centre.

In her meeting with BYD, she learned about the BYD SkyShuttle, an electric driverless urban transit system designed to reduce carbon emissions, supporting global initiatives for more sustainable transportation.

“If this technology is applied in Malaysia, particularly in the Federal Territories, it could enhance the quality of life for residents while simultaneously making our public transport system more environmentally friendly,” she said.

Additionally, she had the opportunity to see the BYD Yanwang U8 model, an advanced vehicle designed to be waterproof and capable of floating on water. — Bernama