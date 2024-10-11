KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Malaysia cannot ignore the devastating impact of the conflict in Ukraine, and strongly opposes any acts of violence and violations of territorial integrity and sovereignty, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

As such, he said Malaysia urge all parties to work towards a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy in line with international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter.

“At the 19th East Asia Summit (EAS), I shared the position of all members of Asean who are deeply invested to see that this region is free from conflicts and other tensions which would impede the cause of peace and stability, not the least of which being conflicts stemming from big power rivalry.

“As Asean takes the lead in facilitating a lasting and peaceful resolution to Myanmar issue, the international community must go beyond rhetoric and play a more proactive role in supporting Asean’s efforts, including providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar,” he posted on Facebook today.

Anwar said he also urged all parties to use instruments of dialogue and action in line with international law such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982 to resolve disputes.

On Gaza, Anwar said Malaysia also urged the international community to call for an end to the continued violation of international law with impunity, and the utter disregard of human rights being committed by the perpetrators of genocide.

Meanwhile, as Chair of Asean 2025, Anwar said Malaysia calls on our partners to work with Asean in promoting our commonalities in a constructive manner and to implement the new EAS Plan of Action 2024-2028.

“As Chair of Asean, Malaysia intends to reinstitute the practice of adopting and executing thematic concept papers to implement the said plan,” he said. — Bernama