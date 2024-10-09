IPOH, Oct 9 — Ipoh police will not take action or issue summons against any vehicle parked outside parking bays along Jalan Raja Ashman Shah (in front of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB)) so long as there is no double parking disrupting two-way traffic.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said in a statement last night, however, that a summons would be issued based on several situations, such as vehicles parked in front of the bus stop both ways and too close to the Jalan Raja Ashman Shah traffic lights.

He said this includes vehicles double-parked on both sides along Jalan Raja Ashman Shah and also at the Jalan Raja Ashman Shah roundabout.

Abang Zainal Abidin advised all road users to cooperate with police to ensure their safety and smooth traffic.

He said the decision resulted from joint discussions with the state Health, Human Resources, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration committee chairman A. Sivanesan and HRPB deputy director Dr Mustafa Shawal Safian, who inspected the location today.

He said the inspection was to resolve the issue of parking areas, as the existing parking zone at HRPB is very limited, and traffic congestion caused by parked vehicles in front of HRPB.

Media reports quoted Sivanesan as saying that the police would still issue summonses to people who park their vehicles outside the HRPB grounds if they are found to obstruct traffic and pose a danger to other vehicles. — Bernama