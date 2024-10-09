KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Residents of several areas in Klang dread prolonged heavy downpours and the floods these will cause.

This afternoon, several locations here were hit by floods during a heavy downpour. Pandamaran and Taman Sentosa were particularly hard hit, with several households in ankle-deep water.

Pandamaran and Taman Sentosa were particularly hard hit, with several households in ankle-deep water. — Picture by Joe Lee

The downpour also affected other neighbourhoods, including Taman Chiu Liung, Taman Bayu Perdana, Taman Palm Grove and Kampung Jawa.

Malay Mail's earlier check found flood waters were rising at the Simpang Tujuh roundabout near Little India but it has since receded as the rain stopped.

No damage was recorded as the rain had stopped. — Picture by Joe Lee

According to The Star, Klang Municipal City Council enforcement chief Andry Arman Masrom reported that the council's Swift Action Task Force (Pantas) responsible for handling emergencies, found several neighbourhood drains overflowing.

Andry added that the team had to use a chainsaw to remove a fallen tree on Jalan Penghulu Abu Bakar, clearing debris that was partially obstructing the road.

Videos of flood water rising in Klang were being circulated on social media earlier.