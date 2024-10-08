KUALA LUMPUR, 8 Oct — Malaysia calls on the international community to unite, take decisive action, and hold the Zionist regime of Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people, according to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

“The time to act has come,” said the ministry in a statement issued to mark the one-year anniversary of the Zionist regime’s atrocities against Palestine.

Malaysia, the ministry stated, reiterated its strong support for the Palestinian people’s struggle for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Malaysia will continue to work with like-minded countries to ensure Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations (UN),” it added.

According to the ministry, last October’s tragedy, marking a year since the event, serves as a grim reminder of the relentless violence against the Palestinian people.

Throughout this year, it stated, the Zionist regime of Israel has killed an average of 115 Palestinians each day and injured another 274, most of whom are elderly, women, and innocent children.

“The community is shattered, and the areas in Gaza are now uninhabitable,” it said.

The ministry stated that the world cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the lost lives and the stolen future of the Palestinian people.

The campaign of violence and oppression by the Zionist regime of Israel continues unabated, despite various negotiations, United Nations resolutions, and Advisory Opinions from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), it noted.

“The Zionist regime remains obstinate, committing genocide, expanding illegal settlements, destroying critical infrastructure, and now violating Lebanon’s sovereignty,” said the ministry.

It added that anywhere in the world, violations of international law, international humanitarian law, and human rights — including genocide and war crimes — must not go unpunished.

“Israel has been acting without any consequences. This is unacceptable. Israel can no longer hide behind its history to commit brutal killings against the Palestinian people.”

“All countries must immediately put an end to this brutality,” it emphasised. — Bernama