SHAH ALAM, Oct 8 — The Selangor government has formed a special task force to evaluate rehabilitation programmes for children rescued from GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) charity homes.

State Islamic Affairs and Innovation Development Committee chairman Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, and Women Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari, in a joint statement said this initiative follows the decision made by the State Executive Council (MMKN) on October 2.

“The task force aims to implement effective rehabilitation strategies that encompass faith-related issues, welfare, health, and mental-physical development, ensuring these children can be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society even after the official six-month rehabilitation.

“Initially, the task force will comprise representatives from the police, the Social Welfare Department, the State Education Department, the Selangor Zakat Board, the Selangor Islamic Religious Council, along with child psychology and education experts from MBI and Selgate Foundations,” read the statement.

The inaugural meeting of this special task force is scheduled for October 11, with Mohammad Fahmi and Anfaal serving as co-chairs.

In early September, the police launched “Op Global”, raiding charity homes across Peninsular Malaysia linked to GISBH following allegations of child exploitation and religious misconduct.

As a result of these raids, 572 victims were rescued, and 359 GISBH followers, including members of the organisation’s top management, were arrested. — Bernama