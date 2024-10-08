SHAH ALAM, Oct 8 — The Magistrate’s Court extended the remand order on three individuals, including a GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) financial officer.

Magistrate Mohamed Redza Azhar Reza allowed the extension for all the individuals aged between 40 and 50, comprising a man and two women, following the expiry of their remand period, which began on Oct 1, today.

Lawyer Rosli Kamarudin, representing the three, said one woman was remanded for another day and the rest for two days to assist in the investigation under Section 31(a) of the Child Act 2001.

The same court also released three individuals from remand, including a lawyer linked to GISBH, after finding no necessity to detain them and that they were not a flight risk.

“The lawyer, who was one of the observing attorneys was previously placed under police remand for seven days in Changlun, Kedah,” he said.

Police launched Op Global in early September and mounted raids on charity homes linked to GISBH across Peninsular Malaysia suspected of being involved in child and religious exploitation.

As a result, 572 victims were rescued, and 359 GISBH followers, including its top management, were detained. — Bernama