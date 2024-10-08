KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The number of flood evacuees in Kedah and Perlis has increased this afternoon, while the figures in Johor, Perak, Selangor, Melaka, and Pahang are on the decline.

In Kedah, the number of evacuees has risen to 1,157 people, from 347 families, as of 4 this afternoon; up from 439 people, from 122 families, reported this morning. Kota Setar and Baling are among the latest districts affected by floods.

State Civil Defence Force deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said that in Kota Setar a total of 553 evacuees, from 166 families, have been accommodated in four temporary relief centres: Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Alor Merah, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Aman, SK Titi Gajah and SK Haji Idris.

“Meanwhile, in Baling, the number of affected individuals is still being counted, with all of them sheltered in five centres: SMK Parit Panjang, SK Penghulu Abu Bakar, Seri Bayu, Dewan Kampung Haji Abas and Sekolah Maktab Mahmud,” he said in a statement today.

In the Kubang Pasu district, 367 individuals, from 123 families, are currently housed in five relief centres: SMK Changlun, Dewan PPK Lubuk Batu, SK Malau, SMK Indera Putra, and SMK Mahawangsa. Additionally, 237 people, from 58 families, in Pendang are being sheltered at Dewan Kompleks Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s Public Infobanjir portal, nine rivers in Kedah have surpassed the danger level, including Sungai Padang Terap in Kepala Batas, Sungai Laka in Kampung Padang Pasir and Sungai Bata in Kampung Bata, Kubang Pasu.

In Perlis, state APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said that seven people, from three families affected by flooding in the Kangar area, have been accommodated at SK Sena, while 112 evacuees, from 35 families in Arau, were housed in SK Kubang Gajah, as of 4 pm.

“Among the areas impacted by the flood are Kampung Bakau and Kampung Tok Kandang in Kangar, as well as Kampung Titi Besi in Arau,” he said in a statement today.

In Johor, two relief centres have been closed: Dewan Terbuka Kampung Paya Palembang and Parit Haji Hashim Community Hall in Kluang, This has resulted in a reduction of the number of evacuees in the state to 502 people, as of 4 this afternoon, down from 601 people reported at 8 this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani confirmed that 502 individuals, from 134 families, are still being sheltered in six relief centres across the three flood-affected districts: Kluang, Batu Pahat, and Pontian. — Bernama

“Two relief centres operating in Kluang are Dewan Kampung Kolam Air and SK Sungai Linau, while in Pontian at SK Seri Anom, SK Parit Markom and Kompleks Muafakat Kampung Sungai Pinggan. In Batu Pahat there is only one centre still operating - at SK Seri Bunut,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in Perak, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that the number of evacuees in the state was down to 215 people from 60 families, while one centre at SK Matang, Matang, in Taiping district, was closed at 2 pm.

It said that, thus far, all evacuees have been placed at SK Changkat Lobak and SK Parit Haji Aman Bagan Serai in Kerian, while those affected in Hilir Perak are accommodated at Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts that most districts in Perak are expected to experience rain this evening, including Larut, Matang and Selama, Kerian, Perak Tengah, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar and Batang Padang.

In Selangor, the flood situation is improving, with the number of evacuees at the relief centre decreasing from 173 individuals from 36 families to 152 people from 30 families, this afternoon.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Disaster Info portal, three relief centres remain operational to accommodate evacuees from Gombak and Kuala Selangor: the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) Dewan Seri Kundang, SK Ijok, and SK Bukit Badong.

In Melaka, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat said that the number of evacuees from Kampung Parit Lampong and Kampung Tanjong Laboh remained unchanged, at 22 people, from six families, at 4 this afternoon, all of whom are currently housed at SK Tehel in Jasin.

The weather conditions in Melaka were reported to be fine this evening, and no main roads were closed to vehicles.

In Pahang, 31 individuals from five families, have been relocated to the Sungai Ruil Community Centre in Cameron Highlands, following yesterday’s landslide and flash flood incident.

The District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) reported that the incident occurred at 6 pm, with affected individuals evacuated to the relief centre around 8.30 last night. Clean-up efforts are currently underway. — Bernama