KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The number of flood victims in Kedah and Johor increased as of 8 am today, while the situation in three other states is showing signs of improvement.

In KEDAH, the number of victims rose to 439 compared to 305 last night, with all victims relocated to four temporary relief centres (PPS) across two districts.

State Civil Defence Force deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the majority of victims are in Kubang Pasu with 252 people, while 187 others are in Pendang.

The Irrigation and Drainage Department’s Public Infobanjir portal reported that nine rivers in Kedah have exceeded danger levels, namely Sungai Ketil in Kampung Baru, Baling; Sungai Gurun in Kampung Perupok, Yan and Sungai Titi Kerbau in Kubur Panjang, Pendang; Sungai Padang Terap in Kepala Batas, Sungai Laka in Kampung Padang Pasir and Sungai Bata in Kampung Bata, Kubang Pasu, as well as Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman and at Jambatan TAR and Sungai Kedah at Jambatan Lebuhraya, Kota Setar.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast widespread thunderstorms throughout the day in Kedah.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR, State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said 601 flood victims remain in three PPS in the districts of Kluang, Pontian and Batu Pahat, an increase from 582 last night.

He said the weather conditions were expected to be clear across all 10 districts, while the water level at Sungai Sembrong in Batu 2 Sembrong, Batu Pahat was at the warning level.

In PERAK, the JPBN Secretariat reported a slight decrease in the number of victims this morning, with 297 people compared to 298 last night. All of them are housed at four PPS -- two in the Kerian district and one each in Taiping and Hilir Perak.

MetMalaysia has predicted thunderstorms in all districts later this afternoon.

In SELANGOR, the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal reported that the number of evacuees in Gombak and Kuala Selangor has dropped to 137 compared to 186 last night, all of whom are taking shelter at three PPS.

In MELAKA, the number of victims also decreased slightly to 22 people from 23 yesterday, and they are housed at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tehel, Jasin. — Bernama



