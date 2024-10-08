SEREMBAN, Oct 8 — A female executive at a construction company lost her savings of RM280,000 in a phone scam after members of the syndicate impersonated as police officers in Bahau, Jempol, on Sunday.

Jempol District Police Chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the 32-year-old victim, who was at home at the time, received a call from someone who introduced himself as Inspector Yong from Melaka, claiming that the complainant was involved in two cases: bank card rental and money laundering.

“The complainant denied the allegations, but the call was transferred to another individual impersonating a police officer named ‘Dato Chin’ from the Melaka Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) who told her that he had found 200 identity cards, one of which belonged to the complainant.

“The victim again denied the accusation but was then told that a detailed financial investigation would be conducted,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

He added that the complainant was asked to transfer all money from her bank accounts for an audit to ensure her funds were clean and not involved in money laundering.

The victim transferred RM280,000 into six different accounts but was later asked to make additional payments. However, she became suspicious and called the Melaka IPK for verification, only to be informed that she had been scammed.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama