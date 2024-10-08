KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — An unemployed man has been sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to crashing into the motorcycles of two police officers while trying to evade arrest last month.

According to national daily Berita Harian, the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court handed down the sentence to 45-year-old Lee Soon Heng today.

Lee is already serving a one-year term for stealing a car — the same vehicle he used to ram into the officers — and he made his guilty plea in front of Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin.

Following his confession, Judge Siti Shakirah ordered that Lee’s sentence take effect from his arrest date, which was September 23.

The charge sheet revealed that Lee was accused of driving a car and colliding with the motorcycles of two police officers aged 36 and 28.

The incident occurred at a traffic light on Jalan Segambut at around 12:50pm on September 23.

Lee was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and may also include a fine if found guilty.

The facts of the case show that Lee attempted to evade arrest by crashing into the two officers on their motorcycles.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip urged the court to impose a fitting penalty, emphasising the seriousness of the offence and the fact that Lee was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

On the other hand, his lawyer, Simret Singh from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), requested a minimum sentence starting from the arrest date, arguing that Lee comes from a less privileged background and has expressed remorse for his actions.