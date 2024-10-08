VIENTIANE, Oct 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will lead the Malaysian delegation to the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits starting today until Oct 11 in Vientiane, Laos, said Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement Tuesday.

Aside from the Asean Summits, the prime minister will attend the Plus One Summits between Asean and seven Dialogue Partners, namely, Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, United States and Canada, respectively, as well as the Asean Plus Three Summit, East Asia Summit and Asean-United Nations Summit.

“Additionally, the prime minister will attend the Asia Zero Emission Community Leaders Meeting, Asean Leaders’ Interface Sessions with representatives of the Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly; Asean Business Advisory Council and Asean Youth,” the statement said.

Wisma Putra said the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits will enable Malaysia to share its perspective and exchange views on various issues.

These include Asean community-building efforts and the Asean Community Vision 2045, regional peace and stability, regional economic integration, green economy, new and emerging technologies, energy transition, food security, as well as Timor-Leste’s progress towards full membership of Asean and Asean’s relations with its external partners.

“Malaysia will also articulate its position on the South China Sea and developments in Myanmar, Palestine and the Middle East,” the statement read.

During the closing ceremony of the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits, it said Laos as the current Chair of Asean will symbolically hand over the Asean Chairmanship to Malaysia. Malaysia will officially assume the Asean Chairmanship on Jan 1, 2025.

At the ceremony, the prime minister is scheduled to deliver short remarks outlining Malaysia’s vision as Chair of Asean, it said.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Foreign Affairs, MITI, Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, Economy Ministry, and Youth and Sports Ministry.

Prior to the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits, the Foreign Ministers will be attending the 58th Asean Ministerial Meeting, 28th Asean Political-Security Community Council Meeting and 35th Asean Coordinating Council Meeting. — Bernama