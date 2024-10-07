KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Ibrahim said the state will revert its weekend days to Saturday and Sunday starting January 1, 2025, following the royal assent of the state Ruler, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia.

Tunku Ismail announced the change in a Facebook post today after the decision was made with input from the Johor Islamic Religious Council (JAINJ) and other stakeholders.

“I have decreed for the Johor Chief Minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor Mufti to discuss and study every angle and aspect regarding this matter,” said Tunku Ismail.

“I hope that the private sector, the government and related parties allow sufficient time and space for Muslim workers to perform Friday prayers accordingly,” he added.

The change will replace the current Friday-Saturday weekend system, which has been in effect since January 1, 2014.

This adjustment follows growing feedback from various sectors including education, industry, and banking, and is aimed at aligning with the federal government’s weekend schedule of Saturday and Sunday.

The original weekend shift to Friday and Saturday in 2014 came after a decree by Sultan Ibrahim in conjunction with his 55th birthday.

It was first reported on June 14, 2022 that the Johor government is reviewing the current Friday and Saturday weekend rest days in the state following complaints by the public.

Following that, Malay Mail reported on June 20 that the state government may implement an official two-and-a-half-day weekend, with Friday as a half-day, followed by Saturday and Sunday as weekend rest days.

A source told Malay Mail in 2022 that it is expected to take around three months for various sectors to adjust their payroll, work systems and rosters before its implementation.

In Malaysia, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu also observe Friday and Saturday as official weekend rest days.