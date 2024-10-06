KUALA PILAH, Oct 6 — A man was found dead by the roadside after he stabbed his father to death at a house in Kampung Senaling, Kuala Pilah here yesterday.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Supt Amran Mohd Gani said the police received a report about the stabbing of a retired teacher, 65, at 4.40 pm, when the elderly man tried to console his son, 32, who was believed to be having a hallucinatory episode, but the son reacted in an aggressive manner and stabbed him instead.

“The victim’s wife was also in the house at the time of the incident, along with the suspect, who is a disability card holder.

“Checks on the deceased’s body revealed a stab wound in the back and he was confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers,” he said in a statement here today.

The suspect had escaped in a car after the stabbing but was found lying down by the roadside of Jalan Pekan Senaling.

Amran said that a check by medical officers indicated that the suspect had most likely died from ingesting bleach.

“The sharp object believed to be used in the stabbing was recovered at the crime scene,” he said.

Both bodies have been taken to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban for autopsies and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, he added. — Bernama

If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).