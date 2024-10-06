PUTRAJAYA, Oct 6 — Any event that could spark controversy and undermine the sanctity of Islam must be avoided, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He called for respect and understanding of Muslim sensitivities, particularly regarding religious rulings and values.

Referring to the international run event in Johor, participated by foreigners allegedly dressed in inappropriate attire promoting deviant culture, he said the Prime Minister’s Department fully supports the Johor state government’s request for a thorough police investigation.

“Trust the authorities to handle this issue. Unity and harmony must always be preserved for the sake of the nation’s prosperity,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the event was not state-endorsed and emphasised that no approval was given for events that disregard Islamic sensitivities.

Earlier, Penawar assemblyman Fauziah Misri called on the authorities to investigate the event believed to be the 2024 Pan Asia International Run, organised by an association.

She said viral photos revealed that participants were dressed immodestly, with some appearing half-naked, allegedly promoting the culture of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders (LGBT).

In addition, a seven-second video and several images circulating on social media, showed both the run and a dance performance at a hotel in Bandar Penawar, Kota Tinggi. — Bernama